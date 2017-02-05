Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will patrol crease in Vancouver

Dubnyk will defend the net in Saturday's road game against the Canucks, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk looks to atone for his last outing in Calgary on Wednesday when he allowed five goals on 36 shots in a loss. You can likely chalk that outing up to fatigue, as it was a whirlwind last weekend with Dubnyk participating in the NHL All-Star festivities. Despite allowing five goals Dubnyk still has a sparkling 1.96 GAA.