Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins ninth straight start
Dubnyk turned away 28 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Predators.
It's no secret that Dubnyk is on fire, as the netminder has now won nine games in a row. The Preds made him sweat, but the 30-year-old ultimately stuck out his third victory past regulation in December. The 2004 No. 14 pick hasn't given up more than two goals in a game this month and sports one shutout.
