Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yields four goals in Game 5 defeat
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues during Game 5 of the first round Saturday. With the victory, St. Louis clinched the series in five games.
The collapse of the Wild and Dubnyk is officially complete. On March 11, Dubnyk owned a .932 save percentage and 2.03 GAA. At that time, the Wild led the Western Conference in points. But after getting yanked after allowing two goals on two shots versus the Blackhawks on March 12, Dubnyk posted a .894 save percentage and 2.81 GAA. Clearly, the Wild weren't the same either and fell in the first round. If not for the slump at the end of the season, Dubnyk probably would have been a Vezina Trophy finalist.
