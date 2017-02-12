Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yields three goals, still beats Red Wings

Dubnyk allowed three goals and made 31 saves in a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

After Minnesota took a two-goal lead, Detroit pulled within one on three different occasions, but Dubnyk prevented the Red Wings from getting the game-tying score. He struggled, allowing five goals to Calgary, in the first game back from the All-Star Break, but in his last four starts, Dubnyk owns a .930 save percentage. Despite the slight hiccup Sunday, Dubnyk still leads the NHL in GAA and save percentage.