Wild's Eric Staal: Collects assist in overtime loss to Blackhawks

Staal registered an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's overtime loss to Chicago.

With just a goal and four points through his past 12 games, it's been a disappointing run for Staal. However, it would have been foolish to expect the 32-year-old center to maintain his early-season offensive binge all season. Even with his scoring dip, Staal has 16 goals and 43 points through 53 games and is on pace for his best offensive showing since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. Minnesota has seven consecutive home games on tap, so expect Staal to find his scoring touch again sooner than later.