Wild's Eric Staal: Diagnosed with concussion
Staal sustained a concussion but did not suffer any other injuries during Game 5 against the Blues, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
By the look of it, Staal's injury could have been a lot worse, so the 32-year-old pivot should be thankful that he walked away with only a concussion. With Minnesota's season over, Staal will have plenty of time to rehab and there's no reason to think he won't be able to play once training camp rolls around this fall.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Taken to hospital•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Leaves game with head injury•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Sinks former mates with two helpers•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Opens scoring Sunday•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Seven goals in last eight games•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Collects three points in win over Cats•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...