Wild's Eric Staal: Diagnosed with concussion

Staal sustained a concussion but did not suffer any other injuries during Game 5 against the Blues, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

By the look of it, Staal's injury could have been a lot worse, so the 32-year-old pivot should be thankful that he walked away with only a concussion. With Minnesota's season over, Staal will have plenty of time to rehab and there's no reason to think he won't be able to play once training camp rolls around this fall.

