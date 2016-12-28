Wild's Eric Staal: Keeps point streak alive with assist

Staal earned an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

The streak is still alive, as Staal has now reached the scoresheet for eight games in a row. The 32-year-old has stayed consistently hot with the team -- the Wild have won 11 straight -- and sports six goals and seven helpers (three on the power play) in December alone.

