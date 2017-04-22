Wild's Eric Staal: Leaves game with head injury
Staal was forced to exit Saturday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues after sustaining an apparent injury upon crashing headfirst into the boards.
The incident was quite scary, and it seems unlikely Staal will be able to return for this game, and perhaps not for any future games in this series. Perhaps luck will be on Staal's side, but for now it doesn't look like he will be back for Game 5, and that certainly hurts Minnesota's chances of staving off elimination.
