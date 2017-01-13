Wild's Eric Staal: Racks up another three-point game

Staal delivered his second three-point effort in the last four games Thursday, notching a goal and two assists (one on the power play) in a 7-1 blowout of the Canadiens.

Fantasy owners who bought Staal cheaply on draft day after easily the worst season of his career have been rewarded with a stunning return to stardom in his new digs -- he's operating at nearly a point-per-game pace and is already just one short of last season's 39-point total. The last four games have been particularly kind to Staal, who's racked up eight points (half of those on the power play) in that span. He's also now sporting a plus-14 rating, putting the veteran pivot on track to set a new career high in that category. Yes, life in Minnesota has been pretty grand for Staal, and there's no reason to think that'll change in the season's second half.