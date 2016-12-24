Wild's Eric Staal: Sets up teammates twice in victory

Staal earned two assists -- one on the power play -- and two PIM during Friday's 7-4 win against the Rangers.

Staal is on a tear, notching points in seven straight including nine of the last 10 wins for the Wild. The 32-year-old has been the anchor to the team's exceptional streak, finding twine six times and dishing the puck six more. As an added bonus, the 2003 No. 2 pick has spent eight minutes in the penalty box after compiling just six PIM in October and November combined.

