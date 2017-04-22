Wild's Eric Staal: Taken to hospital

Staal was taken to the hospital after crashing headfirst into the boards during Saturday's Game 5 against the Blues. He will not return.

According to the NBC broadcast, Staal was alert and stable, which is a good thing. However, even if the Wild avoid elimination Saturday, Staal may not be able to return for Game 6.

