Wild's Eric Staal: Taken to hospital
Staal was taken to the hospital after crashing headfirst into the boards during Saturday's Game 5 against the Blues. He will not return.
According to the NBC broadcast, Staal was alert and stable, which is a good thing. However, even if the Wild avoid elimination Saturday, Staal may not be able to return for Game 6.
