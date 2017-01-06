Wild's Eric Staal: Three points against Sharks
Staal had two goals and an assist Thursday in San Jose.
Staal registered a power-play goal late in the second before tacking on a pair of points in a wild third period that saw four goals by Minnesota and two by San Jose. He had just had a nine-game point streak snapped in his previous appearance, but still has a tremendous seven goals and eight assists in his past 11 games.
