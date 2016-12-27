Wild's Erik Haula: Expected to return to action Tuesday
Haula (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Predators, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Haula has missed Minnesota's last three games with a lower-body injury, but made the trip to Nashville for Tuesday's contest, and will be in the lineup barring an unexpected setback. The 25-year-old pivot, who has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 23 games this season, is expected to slot into a bottom-six role against the Predators, centering Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle on the Wild's third line.
More News
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Expected to travel with team Tuesday•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Set to miss next three games•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Status uncertain ahead of Tuesday's contest•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Leaves game with lower-body injury•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Scores third goal in Tuesday's loss•