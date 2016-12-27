Haula (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Predators, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Haula has missed Minnesota's last three games with a lower-body injury, but made the trip to Nashville for Tuesday's contest, and will be in the lineup barring an unexpected setback. The 25-year-old pivot, who has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 23 games this season, is expected to slot into a bottom-six role against the Predators, centering Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle on the Wild's third line.