Wild's Erik Haula: Expected to travel with team Tuesday
Haula (lower body) will likely join the team for their trip to Nashville on Tuesday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Haula has been sidelined for the Wild's previous three matchups and while it remains unclear whether he will suit up against the Predators, fantasy owners should be encouraged by the fact that the center is at least in the conversation. When healthy, the 25-year-old has garnered 10 points in 23 contests and offers solid, mid-range fantasy value.
