Haula (undisclosed) is questionable to play in Game 5 against the Blues on Saturday, the Star Tribune reports. "I'm hoping he's available," coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Even without Haula, the Wild managed to stave off elimination with Wednesday's shutout win on the road, but there's no doubt that the 26-year-old is an asset to Minnesota when healthy. A key cog on the penalty kill, Haula secured a serviceable 26 points in 74 regular-season games to go along with four game-winners, and his plus-5 rating further aided fantasy owners. He's bound to get reevaluated before the Wild host the Blues for Game 5 at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.