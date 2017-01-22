Wild's Erik Haula: Lights lamp twice in home win
Haula posted a pair of goals with a plus-1 in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Ducks.
It was Haula's first multi-point game since Nov. 29, and just his third contest with at least two points. He has three goals over the past three games, but he still has just nine markers and 15 points overall. Haula is more valuable to his real team than to fantasy owners, as he is a penalty kill specialist.
More News
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Expected to return to action Tuesday•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Expected to travel with team Tuesday•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Set to miss next three games•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Status uncertain ahead of Tuesday's contest•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Leaves game with lower-body injury•