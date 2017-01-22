Haula posted a pair of goals with a plus-1 in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Ducks.

It was Haula's first multi-point game since Nov. 29, and just his third contest with at least two points. He has three goals over the past three games, but he still has just nine markers and 15 points overall. Haula is more valuable to his real team than to fantasy owners, as he is a penalty kill specialist.