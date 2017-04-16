Wild's Erik Haula: Likely to play in Game 3
Haula (undisclosed) is projected to play in Game 3 against the Blues on Sunday, the Wild's official site reports.
Haula was reportedly a bit sore after being on the receiving end of a hit in the second period of Friday's Game 2, but it appears the issue shouldn't hold him out of any additional action. The lines were frequently adjusted in the contest, but the 25-year-old forward is projected to begin on a line with Martin Hanzal and Nino Niederreiter on Sunday.
More News
-
Wild's Erik Haula: In Game 3 lineup•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Sore after absorbing hit in Game 2•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Breaks seven-game pointless streak•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Hits scoresheet twice in win over Stars•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Lights lamp twice in home win•
-
Wild's Erik Haula: Expected to return to action Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...