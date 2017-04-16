Haula (undisclosed) is projected to play in Game 3 against the Blues on Sunday, the Wild's official site reports.

Haula was reportedly a bit sore after being on the receiving end of a hit in the second period of Friday's Game 2, but it appears the issue shouldn't hold him out of any additional action. The lines were frequently adjusted in the contest, but the 25-year-old forward is projected to begin on a line with Martin Hanzal and Nino Niederreiter on Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...