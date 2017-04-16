Haula (undisclosed) is projected to play in Game 3 against the Blues on Sunday, the Wild's official site reports.

Haula was reportedly a bit sore after being on the receiving end of a hit in the second period of Friday's Game 2, but it appears the issue shouldn't hold him out of any additional action. The lines were frequently adjusted in the contest, but the 25-year-old forward is projected to begin on a line with Martin Hanzal and Nino Niederreiter on Sunday.