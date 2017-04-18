Haula (undisclosed) missed practice Tuesday and is questionable to suit up against the Blues on Wednesday.

Haula was able to give it a go for Game 3, but logged a mere 10:46 of ice time, well off his season average of 13:49. Like many of his teammates, the center is scoreless in this opening-round series, as the Wild have been unable to figure out Jake Allen. If the 26-year-old is sidelined, Joel Eriksson Ek figures to slot into the lineup.