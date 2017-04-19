Haula (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 4 versus the Blues on Wednesday.

Haula's absence could mark the end of his season if the Wild are unable to avoid the sweep Wednesday. Without the 26-year-old, Nino Niederreiter will continue to slot into a first-line role alongside Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...