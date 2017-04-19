Wild's Erik Haula: Ruled out Wednesday
Haula (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 4 versus the Blues on Wednesday.
Haula's absence could mark the end of his season if the Wild are unable to avoid the sweep Wednesday. Without the 26-year-old, Nino Niederreiter will continue to slot into a first-line role alongside Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund.
