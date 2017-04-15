Wild's Erik Haula: Sore after absorbing hit in Game 2
Haula was on the receiving end of a dangerous hit from Scottie Upshall late in the second period of Friday's Game 2 against the Blues, 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports. The forward took a maintenance day Saturday and is "a little sore," per coach Bruce Boudreau.
Haula will rest up with hopes of playing in Sunday's Game 3. The Finn's production seems to arrive in spurts, and he'll need to rediscover some of the magic from the postseason last year, when he recorded four points in a five-game span.
