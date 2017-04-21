Wild's Erik Haula: Will suit up for Game 5
Haula (undisclosed) will return to Minnesota's lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Blues, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Haula suffered the undisclosed ailment when he took a hit from St. Louis' Scottie Upshall in Game 2 and then aggravated the injury in Game 3, which limited the 26-year-old to just 10:46 of ice time Sunday. The Finnish forward wasn't available for Wednesday's Game 4, but he'll return to a top-six role Saturday, skating with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund on the Wild's top line. He'll look to pick up his first point of the series and help his team force a Game 6.
