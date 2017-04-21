Haula (undisclosed) will return to Minnesota's lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Blues, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Haula suffered the undisclosed ailment when he took a hit from St. Louis' Scottie Upshall in Game 2 and then aggravated the injury in Game 3, which limited the 26-year-old to just 10:46 of ice time Sunday. The Finnish forward wasn't available for Wednesday's Game 4, but he'll return to a top-six role Saturday, skating with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund on the Wild's top line. He'll look to pick up his first point of the series and help his team force a Game 6.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...