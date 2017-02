Olofsson was recalled from the minors Wednesday.

Olofsson leads all AHL Iowa defenders in points with five goals and 16 helpers, so the organization will certainly be hoping that he can add some blue-line scoring to its already potent offensive attack. If the 22-year-old suits up Wednesday against Chicago, it will likely be at the expense of fellow defender Christian Folin, who should be used to serving as a healthy scratch at this point.