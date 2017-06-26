Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Signs two-year extension with Wild
Olofsson has agreed to a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension with the Wild.
Olofsson played a total of just 13 games with the Wild during the 2016 campaign, but at just 22 years old, they like the upside and want to keep him around for at least another season while working on his development. He'll need to earn a much bigger role during the upcoming season in order to become a relevant fantasy option, so at best, it will be a situation to monitor during training camp.
