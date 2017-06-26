Olofsson has agreed to a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension with the Wild.

Olofsson played a total of just 13 games with the Wild during the 2016 campaign, but at just 22 years old, they like the upside and want to keep him around for at least another season while working on his development. He'll need to earn a much bigger role during the upcoming season in order to become a relevant fantasy option, so at best, it will be a situation to monitor during training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...