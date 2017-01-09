Spurgeon's fifth goal of the season was the game-winner Sunday against Anaheim.

It was the second game-winning tally of the season for Spurgeon, who logged 24:12 of ice time in Sunday's victory. While his 17 points are nothing too crazy, Spurgeon logs very heavy minutes and is sporting a plus-22 rating, so he's valuable in many deep leagues. The 27-year-old has caught fire of late with four goals and six points in his last eight games, so given Minnesota's position in the standings and the fact he's on track for a career year, Spurgeon could be worth a look right now.