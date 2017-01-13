Spurgeon notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-1 bombardment of the Canadiens.

He's quietly on his finest-ever offensive pace with 19 points in 36 games, putting him easily on track to blow past last season's career-best 29, and Spurgeon's massive plus-23 rating rounds out his fantasy line beautifully. The 27-year-old is in the right place (that is, a terrific Minnesota team) at the right time, and he's taking advantage. You should too.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola