Spurgeon notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-1 bombardment of the Canadiens.

He's quietly on his finest-ever offensive pace with 19 points in 36 games, putting him easily on track to blow past last season's career-best 29, and Spurgeon's massive plus-23 rating rounds out his fantasy line beautifully. The 27-year-old is in the right place (that is, a terrific Minnesota team) at the right time, and he's taking advantage. You should too.