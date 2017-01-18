Spurgeon scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Devils.

He's been a surprisingly strong source of offense for nearly a month now, racking up 10 points (three on the power play) in his last 12 contests. Then again, maybe it's not that surprising -- we always knew Spurgeon had plenty of talent, but he hadn't yet pulled it all together, even in the course of scoring 11 goals last year. It's too early to consider this a true breakout, but he's on pace to shatter last season's career-high 29 points.