Spurgeon (lower body) is projected to pair with Ryan Suter in Wednesday's playoff opener against the Blues, Dan Myers of Wild.com reports.

Spurgeon, who last suited up April 4, finished up the regular season with 10 goals and 38 points in 76 games. Over his last five outings, however, the 5-foot-9 defender notched two goals and six points, making him an intriguing option both in DFS and for those inclined to back the Wild in playoff pools.

