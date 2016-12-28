Spurgeon scored the game-winning goal during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville.

Spurgeon has now scored in two of the last three games, which is especially surprising when you realize his only other tally came on Oct. 18. The 27-year-old doesn't find twine often, but he's able to contribute in assists and sports a beautiful plus-22 rating on the year.

