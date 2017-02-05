Spurgeon had a pair of assists in Saturdays win over the Canucks.

Spurgeon had been fairly quiet prior to Saturday, managing just one assist in his previous seven games. The 27-year-old logs heavy minutes and is on track for a career year offensively. Spurgeon doesn't blow you away with his production, but he's a very reliable blueliner on a Minnesota team leading the conference in points. If you're looking for decent offense and strong defensive stats from a rearguard, Spurgeon is your guy.