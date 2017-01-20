Wild's Jason Pominville: Dishes three assists against Coyotes

Pominville dished out three helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Two of his three assists came on the power play, where Pominville will have to do most of his damage moving forward given his fourth-line role at even strength. He still has a minus-2 rating despite playing for one of the league's best even strength teams, and is in danger of having his point total drop for the third consecutive season.

