Wild's Jason Pominville: Dishes three assists against Coyotes
Pominville dished out three helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Two of his three assists came on the power play, where Pominville will have to do most of his damage moving forward given his fourth-line role at even strength. He still has a minus-2 rating despite playing for one of the league's best even strength teams, and is in danger of having his point total drop for the third consecutive season.
