Wild's Jason Pominville: Ends goalless drought with game-winner Sunday

Pominville scored the game-winning goal Sunday against the Blackhawks.

It was a fortunate bounce that landed right on Pominville's stick, but we're sure he isn't complaining. The third-line winger has been piling on the assists during the team's eight-game winning streak, but this is his first goal since late-November. Pominville hasn't been a great fantasy play this year with just 18 points in 42 games, but the Wild are on fire and he's finding ways to contribute right now, so he could be worth a look in deeper formats.