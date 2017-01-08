Wild's Jason Pominville: Notches 10th assist in Saturday's loss

Pominville had an assist in Saturday's overtime loss at Los Angeles.

Pominville has 10 assists and 15 points in 38 games, including two points in his last four games. He's on pace for a career low in points, so hopefully the last four games are a sign of improvement for the second half of the season.

