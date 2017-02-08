Wild's Jason Pominville: Produces four-point game in win

Pominville potted two goals with a pair of assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Jets.

Pominville has picked up the pace on the offensive end, posting five goals with 12 assists over his past 15 outings, including at least one point in eight of nine. He's on pace for 48 points, which would be a major improvement over last season's total (36), but still represents relatively modest production for fantasy purposes. That said, if he can keep this up, clearing 50 points is not at all out of the question.