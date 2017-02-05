Zucker had two assists in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

That's a four-game point streak for Zucker, who is having a fantastic season on the second line with Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu. Zucker is consistency producing offense and has shown his versatility with an impressive plus-33 rating. The 25-year-old should be inserted into your lineup with confidence whenever Minnesota is in action.

