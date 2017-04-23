Zucker forced overtime with a beautiful goal in Saturday's Game 5 against the Blues, but the Wild ended up losing in that bonus round.

Zucker jumped out on a rush and did a little shake-and-bake maneuver on goalie Jake Allen to record his first and only goal of the series. While certainly no consolation for his team losing in Round 1, the tally was huge for Zucker after the California native went scoreless in six games of the playoffs last year.

