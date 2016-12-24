Zucker notched a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Zucker has had back-to-back excellent games after going pointless in three straight. The 24-year-old has compiled two tallies and three helpers to go along with a plus-4 rating and eight shots on goal in that short span. December has been kind to the winger, as he's already at 10 points in 11 games, easily his best month of the year.