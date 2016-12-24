Wild's Jason Zucker: Gets in on fun with three points
Zucker notched a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Zucker has had back-to-back excellent games after going pointless in three straight. The 24-year-old has compiled two tallies and three helpers to go along with a plus-4 rating and eight shots on goal in that short span. December has been kind to the winger, as he's already at 10 points in 11 games, easily his best month of the year.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Continues offensive surge with two-point night•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Stays hot with goal against Edmonton•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Chips in even-strength helper•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Moves point streak to four with two-point game•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Ends recent slump•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Continues recent scoring slump•