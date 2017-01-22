Zucker posted two goals with a plus-2 and four hits in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Ducks.

Zucker made the home crowd happy on Hockey Day in Minnesota. He has five goals over the past six games, and he has posted 12 markers with 24 points over the past 27 outings. The 25-year-old already has set a career best with 31 points, and his plus-27 rating is easily the best since of his five years in the NHL. He has emerged as a must-start fantasy option in this breakout season.