Wild's Jason Zucker: Posts two points in victory
Zucker notched a goal with an assist and plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Stars.
Zucker has been hot lately, posting five goals with 11 points and a plus-7 rating over his past 10 games. He has already set career highs in assists (17) and points (28), and his plus-25 rating is far and away the best of his five-year NHL career. If he is still available off the waiver wire, pounce on him immediately.
