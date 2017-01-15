Zucker notched a goal with an assist and plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Stars.

Zucker has been hot lately, posting five goals with 11 points and a plus-7 rating over his past 10 games. He has already set career highs in assists (17) and points (28), and his plus-25 rating is far and away the best of his five-year NHL career. If he is still available off the waiver wire, pounce on him immediately.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola