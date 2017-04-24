Eriksson Ek will be playing for Sweden in the World Championships next month, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
The center had a solid rookie campaign with seven points in 15 NHL games despite only seeing 10:37 per game. With the Wild knocked out of the playoffs, Eriksson Ek will stay fresh by representing his country.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...