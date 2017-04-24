Eriksson Ek will be playing for Sweden in the World Championships next month, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

The center had a solid rookie campaign with seven points in 15 NHL games despite only seeing 10:37 per game. With the Wild knocked out of the playoffs, Eriksson Ek will stay fresh by representing his country.

