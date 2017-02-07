Brodin (finger) has been skating, but he's at least 10 days away from returning, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Brodin suffered a broken finger on Jan. 17 and was expect to miss four weeks. He hasn't been working with the puck, however, so he has some progress to make before returning to a full practice.

