Brodin sustained a broken finger in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Brodin left after 9:17 of ice time with the ailment. It's a tough break for the 23-year-old blueliner who was on pace for his first 20-plus point season since being drafted 10th overall in 2011. There's currently no official timetable for his return but it seems likely the Swede is headed for lengthier-than-usual stint on injured reserve.