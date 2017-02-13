Brodin (finger) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.

The blueliner was reportedly only a week or so away from returning, and it's unclear if this is a setback, or if he will still return for Saturday's game against Nashville as previously expected. With 16 points in 43 games, averaging 19:47 per game, Brodin is a solid fantasy play whenever he returns.

