Wild's Jonas Brodin: Placed on IR
Brodin (finger) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
The blueliner was reportedly only a week or so away from returning, and it's unclear if this is a setback, or if he will still return for Saturday's game against Nashville as previously expected. With 16 points in 43 games, averaging 19:47 per game, Brodin is a solid fantasy play whenever he returns.
More News
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Ready for practice•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: At least 10 days away from returning•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Return timetable now set four weeks out•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Sees specialist•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Breaks finger in Tuesday's loss to Devils•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Picks up two helpers in win over Panthers•