Brodin (finger) received medical clearance to practice Saturday, but he remains approximately a week away from returning to game ice, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Brodin received heavy minutes as a rookie in 2012-13, averaging 23:13 of ice time per contest, but personnel changes behind the bench over the years has resulted in less reliance on the blueliner -- he's now averaging a much more modest 19:47 per contest, though he's still getting a healthy dose of the power play at 1:27. Meanwhile, in Brodin's stead, Gustav Olofsson is hungry to prove that he belongs in the NHL.