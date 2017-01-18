Updating a previous report, Brodin (finger) will miss at least four weeks.

The initial prognosis was that the Swede would miss a minimum of two weeks, and while that technically remains the case, this latest report has cast a more ominous forecast with Brodin now expected to miss at least a month of action. With that said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him wind up on IR soon. No, this guy isn't going to crash your PC while trying to load his stats -- though he does have a respectable 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games -- but he helps on the penalty kill and in a shutdown role; he's redirected 68 shots this season. Look for Nate Prosser to take his place in the lineup for the foreseeable future.