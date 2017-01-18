Brodin met with a hand specialist for his broken finger and will miss a minimum of two weeks, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

General manager Chuck Fletcher told reports Brodin could be out anywhere from 2-to-6 weeks. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was bogged down in a 14-game goal drought while adding a mere three helpers over that stretch. Given his limited offensive production, fantasy owners may certainly want to consider other blue line options. While the 23-year-old is out, Nate Prosser figures to slot into the lineup.