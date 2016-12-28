Schroeder registered two assists -- one on the game-winner -- during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville.

Schroeder has been recalled twice in December, sporting three points in three appearances. In total, the 26-year-old has entered in just five games this season, but he's produced admirably in limited action. It's a crapshoot if you start the 2009 No. 22 pick when he's active and with the Wild, as he could be a bust or contribute as a value option.