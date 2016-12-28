Kaprizov racked up a hat trick and added two assists in Russia's 9-1 win over Latvia at the World Junior Championship on Tuesday in Montreal.

The competition was lousy, but Kaprizov was dominant. He also posted a goal and an assist in Russia's lost to Canada on Monday. With 15 goals and 30 points in 37 games for Ufa Salavat Yulayev, Kaprizov is in the process of posting one of the best under-20 seasons in KHL history. It's scary to think that the 2015 fifth-round pick will not turn 20-years old until April.