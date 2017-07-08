KHL sources have confirmed that Kaprizov, a winger prospect for the Wild, will play the next three seasons in the KHL with CSKA Moscow, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
Take this news with a grain of salt given that Wild GM Chuck Fletcher would not confirm the report. Besides, it just might be a moot point given that Kaprizov still needs to polish his game before he'd be ready for the NHL. The 20-year-old played for Ufa Salavat Yulayev of the KHL in 2016-17 -- his third year in the league -- and fashioned 20 goals, 22 assists and 66 PIM in 49 contests. Whenever a foreign prospect is drafted, there's an inherent risk that he may take awhile to officially make the move to the NHL -- Kaprizov doesn't appear to be an exception to the rule.
