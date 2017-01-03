Gabriel was recalled from the minors Tuesday.

Gabriel should provide some forward depth as the Wild kick off a three-game road trip to California. Barring injury, the winger may find himself relegated to an observational role for this NHL stint. Even when he has been on the ice, the 23-year-old has been limited to just 5:54 of ice time per contest. Until Gabriel can secure a regular spot on the game-day roster, he will continue to offer little in terms of fantasy value.