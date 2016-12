Gabriel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Thursday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Gabriel's impact was minimal since his recall on Dec. 1 as he averaged just 5:54 of ice time while tallying a single assist over 10 games. The 23-year-old winger will now head back to hockey minors where he's produced similarly, totaling 34 points over 161 games with a career minus-32 rating.